Sam Chabalala's bodyguard accused of killing Sam Holdings depot manager

Ziphokuhle Zulu, Nkosi's new attorney, told the court that she could not proceed with the matter yesterday as she had not been able to consult with her client before the court appearance.

"I have not been able to see the applicant because the Hawks' investigating officer would not disclose his location to me, because I was not representing him by the time I wanted to see him," Zulu told the court. Nkosi was previously represented by a legal aid lawyer in his three court appearances.

"I have not been able to take proper instructions because I have not consulted with the applicant. I will therefore request for the court to postpone this matter in order for me to consult with the applicant," Zulu said.

The matter was then postponed to October 7 for consultation.

An officer, who is not allowed to speak to the media, told Sowetan that Nkosi was being kept at a secret location because of his "proximity" to Chabalala and that his safety could not be guaranteed.

"We can't keep him in holding cells at a police station or a correctional facility because it will pose a risk to our investigations. We don't want to take chances."

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi refused to comment on the matter.

A close friend of Ngcongo's told Sowetan that the slain manager had feared for his life days before he was gunned down.