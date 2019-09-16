Sam Holdings owner 'Mshengu' granted R200k bail

Flamboyant Mpumalanga businessman Sam “Mshengu” Chabalala, who faces charges of corruption, has been granted R200,000 bail on Monday.

Judgment on his bail application was handed down in the Witbank magistrate’s court where he is facing charges of corruption, illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, illegal entry, departing and remaining in the borders of South Africa, and providing false information to be granted entry into the country.

During judgment on his bail application, magistrate Mdumiseni Mavuso said the state allegations that Chabalala was a dangerous individual could not be proven.

“The state did not give details on why it claimed that the applicant is dangerous,” Mavuso said. “Based on the evidence his [Chabalala] lawyers presented, it seems as if he has strong family and business ties in South Africa. There is no evidence he has family outside the borders of the Republic and it is unknown if he has business and family ties outside of South Africa.”