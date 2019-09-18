'I'll expose the Hawks', says Sam Holdings owner

Mpumalanga businessman Sam "Mshengu" Chabalala, who was granted R200,000 bail on Monday, accused the Hawks of pursuing him on fabricated charges.

The businessman, who runs Sam Holdings, a Mpumalanga-based logistics company, is facing charges of fraud, bribery, contravention of Immigration Act and being in possession of unlicensed firearm.

"With regard to charges against me, I remain resolute that I'm innocent. My time will come to take a stand in court and expose them for who they are because these charges are fabricated," he said in a statement read out by his legal team.

Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said they were used to people attempting to derail investigation with wild allegations.

"His remarks don't deserve a response. We are continuing with investigations into the matter," he said.

Last week, Chabalala's friend and confidante Nkosinathi Ngcongo, 30, was shot several times when he was about to leave a Sam Holdings depot in Bethal, Mpumalanga.

Ngcongo had been interviewed by the Hawks in relation to the investigation into Chabalala's citizenship.