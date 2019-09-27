ANC cadre drags party to court

An ANC member is taking the party to court for failing to appoint him a councillor.

Lehlaga Mphahlele of Lepelle-Nkumpi local municipality in Limpopo is seeking relief for being left off the list of candidates for the mayoral position in the municipality.

Mphahlele, who is also a lecturer at the University of Limpopo, has approached the Polokwane High Court to declare the appointment of current mayor Merriam Molala invalid.

Molala was appointed in August after the axing of Nakedi Sibanda, who was asked to step down after the municipality invested R151m in VBS Mutual Bank.

Mphahlele said Molala was not on the party's list containing candidates elected by branches of the ANC and endorsed by the regional, provincial and national conferences of the ANC to represent them at council.

Mphahlele said he was number eleven on the list of candidates in 2016.