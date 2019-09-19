Man accused of killing Sam Holdings depot manager remanded in custody

The bail application of Phindokuhle Eugene Nkosi, accused of assassinating Sam Holdings depot manager and long time friend of businessman Sam Chabalala, has been postponed for further investigations.

Nkosi,26, appeared in the Bethal magistrate’s court yesterday facing a charge of murder after Nkosinathi Ngcongo was shot eight times in an assassination style at the premises of Sam Holdings in Bethal where Chabalala’s trucking business is based.

Ngcongo was killed after giving an interview to the Hawks regarding their investigation against Chabalala.

Chabalala who goes by the clan name of Mshengu is out on R200 000 bail after he was arrested at an eatery in Emalahleni.

Chabalala is facing charges of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition, corruption, bribery and fraud.

He is accused of having a fraudulent ID book and allegedly bribing Home affairs officials with R40 000 while the Hawks were on the watch.

Nkosi was arrested last week Thursday and the Hawks said they are on the heels of a second suspect in the murder of Ngcongo.