Police can't track down hijackers

A Johannesburg man who was hijacked, then shot twice before being driven around while blindfolded has accused police of dragging their feet in investigating his case.

Rabelani Matshusa, 31, lost his Audi A3 vehicle in Riverlea, Johannesburg, and R3,000 was withdrawn from his bank account with his ATM card by the hijackers late last year.

He registered a case of hijacking and attempted murder at Langlaagte police station after being released by his captors. "I have provided the investigating officer with all the information he needed to apprehend those who were behind the hijacking," he said.

Matshusa said despite having notified the police that R3,000 had been withdrawn by the suspects who used an ATM in Eldorado, police were yet to make any progress. He said he had not even heard from them since January.