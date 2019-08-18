South Africa

Pair held after hijacking pizza delivery bike

By Tankiso Makhetha - 18 August 2019 - 12:38
Image: 123RF/ scanrail

Two men have been arrested after they allegedly hijacked a Debonairs delivery motorbike with a toy-gun and later found with empty pizza boxes that were due be delivered.  

Police spokesman Captain Xoli Mbele said the pair was arrested after they allegedly hijacked a 42-year-old man of his motorbike on Saturday night.

“The victim was on his way to deliver pizza to customers who ordered them. While stationary at the red robot, two suspects approached him. One of them pointed a firearm at him and they took the motorbike and drove off. The [bike's] tracker was activated and police apprehended both suspects. [The] motorbike, toy-gun and empty boxes of pizza were recovered,” he said.

Mbele said it was not clear whether the pair hijacked the delivery man with the sole purpose of stealing the pizza from him.

“We don’t know yet but its all under investigations,” he said.

