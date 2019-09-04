Two cops fighting for their lives after being shot through patrol car window

Two Cape Town law enforcement officers were airlifted to hospital on Wednesday after being shot for their firearms.

The officers, aged 54 and 49, were doing protection duty for municipal contractors near Sweet Home Farm in Philippi when suspects approached their marked vehicle and fired at them through the windows before stealing their guns.

The mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the officers had been airlifted to hospital.

Police confirmed the incident. Spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut said: "The suspects fled and are yet to be arrested."