Tshwane taken to court over worker

The woman who lost the Tshwane chief of emergency services job to Previn Govender has hauled the City of Tshwane to the Labour Court.

Joan de Beer, who had occupied the very same position in the past, said yesterday the city needed to explain why she was overlooked for someone who did not meet the job's qualifications.

This comes as the metro this week cleared Govender of any wrongdoing despite allegations that he misrepresented his qualifications.

"I can't talk much about the matter because I have a case before court against the municipality. We are heading to the court soon," De Beer said.

Her case is expected to be heard in Johannesburg next month.