Post office suspends senior officials after Uyinene Mrwetyana's rape, murder

"Sapo reiterates that these suspensions are precautionary in nature and do not reflect a finding of wrongdoing on the part of the suspended executives.

"A determination in this regard will be made in due course in accordance to our internal HR processes," reads the newsletter.

It concludes by pleading with the employees to respect the privacy of the newsletter and that of the two officials.

Their suspension came after SowetanLIVE's sister publication The Sunday Times last week reported that post office bosses had known for more than a year that Mrwetyana’s self-confessed killer was a convicted criminal, but ignored an intelligence report.

The report also revealed that the 42-year-old suspect was among 300 employees who failed a vetting process last year as they were involved in crimes including theft, sexual harassment, domestic violence and assault.

According to the TimesLIVE article, the suspect, who cannot be named due to a court order, was axed after a comprehensive investigation by the post office was concluded last week.

He is currently in police custody and is due to make his next court appearance in November.

"The accused has since been summarily dismissed as he made himself guilty of gross misconduct by intentionally misleading the organisation and stating under oath that he had never been convicted of any criminal offence," the department of communications, telecommunications and postal services has confirmed.

In another media statement the minister of communications and digital technologies, Ms Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams confirmed the suspension of the two managers, adding that she had implored the Post Office board and management to intensify security measures at its branches and appropriately act against employees who have failed to adhere to internal HR policies and protocols.