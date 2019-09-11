Uyinene's alleged killer 'checked CCTV footage two days after her disappearance'

The murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana caused shockwaves across South Africa. In following Uyinene's final steps on the day she died, we spoke to employees of a shop across the road from the Clareinch post office who said Uyinene's alleged killer asked to see CCTV footage from their shop two days after the student's disappearance.

It's believed Uyinene was brutally murdered in the Cape Town post office on August 24 2019 and then disposed of in a hole next to a railway track in Khayelitsha.

A post office employee was arrested for her murder and will be detained until November 5 2019 when he will be appearing in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court on charges of murder, rape and obstructing the ends of justice.