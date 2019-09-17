Eastern Cape government spends R20m a month renting departmental offices

The Eastern Cape provincial government spends over R20m a month in office rental space, its premier Oscar Mabuyane confirmed.

Details of the exorbitant expenditure, which comes to over R240m a year, was revealed by Mabuyane in a provincial legislature reply. Seventy-five percent of this is spent in Amathole region where the government rents office space for R15,6m a month for several departments.

The province pays R1,8m a month to rent space for the department of health in Bhisho, R1,5m for department of human settlements in Amathole, R1m for the departments of health and education in Amathole.

The DA said that this rental figure had escalated by R5m from R238m in 2018 to R243m.

“This money could rather be spent on purchasing suitable buildings or constructing fit-for-purpose office space, which would insulate the departments from rising rental costs,” said DA Eastern Cape shadow premier Nqaba Bhanga.