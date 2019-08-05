Cyril needs to disarm his enemies in the ANC, come clean on campaign funds

It all seemed like we were back in the Zuma era, where the presidency would simply go to ground in the face of a storm, hoping that it would soon blow away without the president accounting for his alleged actions. In the event that it finally responded, the presidency would simply try to change the narrative, without actually responding directly to the allegations. In the Nkandla saga, for instance, there would be attacks directed at then public protector Thuli Madonsela from various pro-Zuma quarters without any of the then president's supporters engaging seriously with the contents of the public protector's report. As you know, that all ended in tears, for them.

Even for those of us who were always sceptical of Ramaphosa's New Dawn, there was a belief that he would be a huge improvement on his predecessor. That, even if he was unable to solve our seemingly intractable economic problems, he would run a clean administration that is based on openness and respect for the country's constitutional institutions. At the very least, we expected that - unlike his predecessor - Ramaphosa would not be allergic to truth, no matter how uncomfortable or embarrassing it might be.

He is certainly no Zuma, but his handling of the donations saga so far has left a bitter taste in the mouth. His silence over the weekend caused many to wonder if the president is trying to hide something from the public.

When his office finally spoke out, through spokesperson Khusela Diko, it went on the defensive.

Diko rightly pointed out that Ramaphosa was under no legal obligation to declare donations to his 2017 campaign. The whole controversy, she argued on eNCA, was nothing more than "smoke and mirrors".

"We are quite perturbed by the narrative being built around these e-mails. Yes, we appreciate that South Africans have a legitimate right to want to know who funded the campaign, but there was no obligation on the part of the president or the campaign to release that particular information… There is no regulation that requires for that information to be made public, and a lot of those donors would have donated because it was going to be confidential," she said.

But at issue here is not whether the president broke any law. It is simply whether he misled the public and a chapter 9 institution, in this case the office of the public protector, when he said he had an arms-length approach to the fundraising campaign that meant that he was kept in the dark as to who was contributing financially.