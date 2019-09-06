Former president Jacob Zuma's "known enemy agent" tweet about former cabinet minister and ANC member Derek Hanekom was "untrue‚ defamatory and unlawful".

This is according to Durban high court judge Dhaya Pillay‚ who on Friday ordered Zuma to remove it and publish an apology on Twitter within 24 hours.

Zuma was ordered to pay damages‚ the quantum of which is to be determined at a future hearing where oral evidence will be led.

Hanekom‚ the former tourism minister - in Zuma's administration - was suing Zuma for R500‚000 in damages after the former president tweeted in July that Hanekom was a “known enemy agent”.