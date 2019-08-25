General Nyanda sues Zuma for defamation

Ex-president Jacob Zuma's legal woes continue to pile up after former defence minister Siphiwe Nyanda slapped him with a defamation lawsuit.

Nyanda filed papers in the Joburg high court on Friday demanding that Zuma publicly apologise for calling him an apartheid spy and pay him R800,000 for injuring his reputation. The lawsuit comes after ANC national executive committee member Derek Hanekom also slapped Zuma with a lawsuit for calling him "a known enemy agent" on Twitter.

