It's 'common cause' that Derek Hanekom was an enemy agent, says Jacob Zuma

Former President Jacob Zuma is refusing to back down on a tweet in which he said ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom was “an enemy agent”.

He says the matter is best left to the ANC to “deal with those within its ranks which sold out their own comrades”.

“It is also a matter best left to his own conscience,” Zuma says in an affidavit filed in the Durban High Court on Friday morning.

Hanekom is suing Zuma for R500,000 in damages after Zuma tweeted in July that Hanekom was a “known enemy agent”.

Hanekom says this has caused him “immense harm and damage” because it gave the impression that he was an apartheid spy. He is seeking an order that Zuma delete the tweet and apologise on Twitter.

The former tourism minister - in Zuma's administration - says Zuma must prove his allegations.

Zuma, in his affidavit, says there are “common cause events” that demonstrate that Hanekom “colluded with opposition parties that sought to remove me as president”.