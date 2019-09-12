CrimeStats | SA's children are killing, assaulting each other

A whopping 736 of the 21,022 murders recorded by police in South Africa between April 2018 and March 2019 were committed by children.

SAPS statistics chief Major General Norman Sekhukhune revealed the shocking figure on Thursday as a contributing factor to the increased murder rate in the period under review.

“When we looked at number of crimes or children in conflict with the law, we observed that some of these murders of children are committed by other children.

“The murders that were committed by children in the financial year was 736. That is instances where the children were the perpetrators and not victims of the murder,” he said, underlining that children were the perpetrators.

“Another figure that is quite concerning is common assaults committed by children at 4,196,” he said.