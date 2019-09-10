Pupil stabbed to death allegedly by schoolmate

A pupil has been stabbed to death allegedly by a schoolmate in Evaton, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said it was not yet clear what led to the stabbing but said they were investigating a case of murder.

“It is alleged that the two pupils had an argument which then became physical. The other learner then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his fellow learner,” Masondo said.

Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said details were still sketchy and that they were attempting to get to the bottom of the murder.