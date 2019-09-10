Pupil stabbed to death allegedly by schoolmate
A pupil has been stabbed to death allegedly by a schoolmate in Evaton, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
Police spokesperson Cpt Mavela Masondo said it was not yet clear what led to the stabbing but said they were investigating a case of murder.
“It is alleged that the two pupils had an argument which then became physical. The other learner then allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed his fellow learner,” Masondo said.
Department of Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said details were still sketchy and that they were attempting to get to the bottom of the murder.
The deceseased was a pupil at Tokelo Secondary School.
In August, the Gauteng department of education with MEC Panyaza Lesufi announced that the department was embarking on a process to radically revise school safety in the province.
Lesufi said the school safety campaign would ensure that learners, teachers and support staff, were safe from violence, bullying, harassment and substance abuse.
"Working with the department of community safety and the South African Police Service, we will ensure that schools are free from exposures to weapons, theft and the sale or use of illegal substances on school grounds," Lesufi said.
Gauteng has seen a rise in school violence this year with the latest incident of Daniel Bakwela who was stabbed to death allegedly by Mohammed Mwela, a fellow pupil, outside Forest High School in Turffontein in Johannesburg, in June.