Gauteng health boss wants answers after pregnant women sleep on floor at Edenvale hospital

A new mother has recalled the “nightmare” she suffered after being admitted to an overcrowded maternity ward at Edenvale Hospital in Gauteng.

Brigett Hlongwane, 27, said she was among 15 women who were cramped in a ward meant to accommodate four people.

The ward only had two beds, and more than a dozen heavily-pregnant women were forced to sleep on the floor while they waited for available beds, according to Hlongwane.

“I was lucky to have had a bed, but it was not nice seeing all these women sleeping on the floor. No one deserves that; not when they are pregnant — at the advanced stage of their pregnancies even,” she told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE.

Hlongwane took to social media on Tuesday to speak about the conditions at the hospital after being admitted for three days. It was not just about sleeping on the floor, she said.