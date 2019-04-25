Patients besiege private clinics over health insurance

Private hospitals and clinics in Cape Town found themselves dealing with a different kind of client yesterday when sickly and poor patients arrived to demonstrate their frustration with the slow progress in implementing National Health Insurance (NHI).

Under the banner of Movement for Change and Social Justice - a grassroots organisation from Gugulethu that campaigns for better healthcare services in townships - patients arrived at establishments including Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital in Pinelands, Netcare Christiaan Barnard Hospital in the city centre, Crescent Clinic in Kenilworth and various Melomed hospitals.

The organisation, which is supported by social health lobby groups such as Health Enabled and the Public Health Movement, demanded that NHI be implemented quickly and wanted clarity on how the state intends to implement universal free healthcare.

Mandla Majola, who led the group and took a depression patient to Crescent Clinic, decried the public healthcare system. State clinics in the townships were overcrowded, he said, and the government had failed to build new healthcare facilities.