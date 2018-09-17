Gauteng needs six new hospitals urgently - minister

The Gauteng province is in dire need of six new hospitals to deal with its extreme overcrowding problem in public health facilities.

According to health minister Aaron Motsoaledi, overcrowding in Gauteng hospitals is a big problem as the population has grown from 7-million in 1999 to about 14-million.

"We need six new [public] hospitals Gauteng," Motsoaledi said on Sunday.

The minister was speaking at the Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus, where six babies died as a result of antibiotic-resistant bacteria in the neonatal ward.

Sowetan broke the story of the babies' deaths in August.