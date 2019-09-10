Two Soweto cops land in jail on corruption and extortion charges

Two police officers were arrested for corruption and extortion in Soweto on Monday.

The officers, aged 34 and 42 and from the Soweto Flying Squad, stopped a Soweto man who was driving along Klip Valley Road on Sunday and told him he was driving a stolen vehicle.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo, the officers threatened to take the car to a police pound.

“The police officers then allegedly demanded an amount of R10,000, and the victim arranged R5,000, of which the remaining amount would be arranged at a later stage,” Masondo said.

Then on Monday, the two cops allegedly called the victim demanding the balance of the cash.