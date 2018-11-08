It does not have an intensive care unit for patients‚ a laboratory service or 24-hour blood bank on site.

Approximately 13‚000 babies are delivered at the hospital a year‚ translating into nearly 1‚100 babies a month.

Jones said since the outbreak‚ the hospital had reinforced its hygiene management process and informed staff to take extra precautions.

But he criticised Gauteng health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa and head of department Mkhululi Lukhele for what he claimed was a lack of communication regarding their plan of action to improve the situation at public health facilities in Gauteng.

He said it was disappointing that nothing was being said by the HoD about the deaths at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital. “The department is not forthcoming‚” Jones said‚ adding that the SAHRC had requested a turnaround strategy from the department but that‚ to date‚ had not received any further information.

An outbreak of Klebsiella killed six infants at that hospital.

TimesLIVE reached out to the Gauteng department of health for comment and is awaiting their response.

Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (Hospersa) spokesperson Kevin Halama said staff shortages were a major problem.

"When we are talking about the quality of healthcare that is being delivered there are those instances where lives are lost unnecessarily because of the pressure that is on the systems.

"Equipment is also not being serviced at a number of facilities. Some of the hospitals are overcrowded‚ mainly because there is poor planning from government's side‚" Halama said.

He said the birth of any child was supposed to be a happy moment for a family.

Halama echoed Jones’s words when he said vacant posts were not being filled. "From the government side I don't know where is the brains behind the planning of maternity wards and making sure that these wards are well equipped.

Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo said there was a shortage of nurses.

"It is not rare in our days to find a nurse that is working there alone looking after 27 babies. It is sad that only when babies die then the country must be alarmed. The issue of shortages of nurses in particular is a ticking time bomb in the country. More lives will be lost unnecessarily‚" Delihlazo warned.

Delihlazo said nurses had been complaining for some time‚ saying "please employ more nurses so that we can be effective in our work".

"Those cries from people like ourselves as unions have fallen on deaf ears‚” she added.