Corpses kept on beds in North West hospital for days

Nurses at a North West hospital have been forced to play a game of musical beds with mothers waiting to give birth inside an overcrowded maternal ward.

Staff at the Brits District Hospital's maternity ward said a shortage of delivery beds meant mothers with newborns had to sleep on stretchers.

The hospital is one of many in the province where healthcare is on the brink of collapse.

Two of the 12 fridges in the mortuary have not been working, forcing staff to keep some corpses on hospital beds for days.