Phumzile van Damme chosen as one of 20 women in the world for Vital Voices Fellowship

DA MP Phumzile van Damme has been selected as one of 20 women in the world to be part of the prestigious 2019/20 Vital Voices fellowship.

The fellowship to “advance women’s public leadership and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” is a one-year fellowship aimed at increasing the capacity, decision-making power and effectiveness of women leaders in public life while shifting the culture around women’s public leadership and moving towards equality in public representation globally.

It also provides year-long technical training in skills needed to advance the SDGs, and access to a global network of change-makers doing “crucial work in government and civil society” across the globe.