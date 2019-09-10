South Africa

Phumzile van Damme chosen as one of 20 women in the world for Vital Voices Fellowship

By Unathi Nkanjeni - 10 September 2019 - 07:04
Phumzile van Damme posted that she is 'super-excited' about the one-year fellowship.
Image: SUPPLIED

DA MP Phumzile van Damme has been selected as one of 20 women in the world to be part of the prestigious 2019/20 Vital Voices fellowship.

The fellowship to “advance women’s public leadership and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)” is a one-year fellowship aimed at increasing the capacity, decision-making power and effectiveness of women leaders in public life while shifting the culture around women’s public leadership and moving towards equality in public representation globally.

It also provides year-long technical training in skills needed to advance the SDGs, and access to a global network of change-makers doing “crucial work in government and civil society” across the globe.

“Through this fellowship, Vital Voices advances women’s public leadership and the SDGs by conducting online and in-person training by experts, such as Vital Voices network leaders and professors from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government.

“The fellowship also connects participants to a global network of peers and mentors, such as current and former female heads of state with the Council of Women World Leaders, with whom they can brainstorm and share challenges and best practices.”

Taking to social media to announce the news, Van Damme said she was “super-excited” and joked that she was not “leaving”.

It is not clear whether Van Damme was referring to former DA members who have left the party to "broaden their prospects”, as Lindiwe Mazibuko did in 2014.

