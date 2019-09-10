R316m court-ordered payment to Sassa to play out in court

The Supreme Court of Appeal will on Tuesday hear an appeal by Cash Paymaster Services (CPS) against a ruling by the high court in Johannesburg last year that it repays R316m to the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa).

Corruption Watch took both CPS and Sassa to court in March 2015 in light of the payment, made separately from the contract payments to the social grants distributor.

Corruption Watch argued that both Sassa and CPS had said the payment was for purposes of the re-registration of beneficiaries of social grants, but this process was already catered for in the original contract between the two parties. It therefore did not make sense for the extra R316m payment to be made to CPS, Corruption Watch argued.