'The White Zulu' Johnny Clegg succumbs to cancer

Music legend Johnny Clegg has died of pancreatic cancer.

He was 66.

Johnny, who was fondly known among his legion of fans as The White Zulu, was popular for singing his songs both in Zulu and English.

He became a household name in townships and rural areas in the height of apartheid in the 1980s when he formed a band Juluka with Sipho Mchunu. Juluka was later disbanded when Mchunu decided to call it quits when he went to his rural village in KwaZulu-Natal to start a new career as a farmer.

Some of his popular offerings included Scatterlings of Africa, Asimbonanga and Impi.

A media statement released by Johnny's family said he was diagnosed with the pancreatic cancer in July 2015.

"It is with immense sadness that we confirm that Jonathan (Johnny) Clegg, OBE OIS, succumbed to pancreatic cancer at the age of 66 on the afternoon of 16 July 2019 at his family home in Johannesburg," said Johnny's manager, friend and family spokesperson Roddy Quin.

"Johnny leaves deep footprints in the hearts of every person that considers him/herself to be an African. He showed us what it was to assimilate to and embrace other cultures without losing your identity," said Quin.

He described Johnny as an anthropologist who used his music to speak to every person.

"With his unique style of music he traversed cultural barriers like few others. In many of us he awakened awareness," he said.