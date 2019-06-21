Viral videos have turned our lives into reality shows

When Mxit, Myspace and Facebook entered our lives, I don't think many suspected they would birth other platforms of deplorable narcissism.

People spend hours and days fussing over the perception of one's happy life, how rich we seem or how desirable we want others to believe we are.

In our fussing over this documentation of our fantasy lives we ignore a pervasive problem.

On a weekly basis we are faced with a new viral video. When we are not laughing at another "Mabena" or "Smanga" we get the likes of Phumzile van Damme, on any other platform, seeking justice after a discriminatory experience.

Our pursuit and enjoyment of materialism, á la reality television, seems to have been uploaded into our cellphones.