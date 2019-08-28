Round 2 of DA and Phumzile Van Damme match

One of the most prominent black DA MPs, Phumzile van Damme, looks headed for a showdown with her party following a decision to probe her for an incident in which she punched a man at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.

The incident, which took place in June, caused a stir in politics with many supporting Van Damme for taking a stand against what they perceived to be racism. Others in her party, including former party leader Helen Zille, questioned her version of events.

DA federal executive chairperson James Selfe said yesterday the party has referred the matter to the Federal Legal Commission (FLC) headed by Glynnis Breytenbach.

Van Damme's sympathisers say she is being victimised.

The decision to go ahead with the probe appears to have been taken after DA parliamentarians Ghaleb Cachalia and Michael Cardo objected to Selfe's initial decision.