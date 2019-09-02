Doctor shoots wife in the head, in front of their children

A doctor is in hospital after being shot in the head, allegedly by her estranged husband, who is also a doctor, in Summerstand, Port Elizabeth, over the weekend, police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the woman, 36, and her sister went to the house on Saturday morning to fetch some of her belongings, when they were attacked by her husband.

"A shot was fired, injuring the woman in her head," Van Rensburg said.

The woman survived the shooting and was taken to hospital.

The attack occurred in front of the couple's three children.