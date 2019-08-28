Teen arrested for murder of soldier found in boot of burnt car

Police on Tuesday arrested a 15-year-old in connection with the murder of a soldier whose body was found in the boot of a torched car last week.

Earlier, the SANDF named Michael Mawande Njomane as the soldier whose charred remains were discovered in Blue Downs, Cape Town.

The 41-year-old staff sergeant had been a member of the defence force since 1994, and is survived by his wife and four children.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE: "Please be advised that this morning [Tuesday] a 15-year-old boy was arrested and is expected to appear in the Blue Downs magistrate’s court tomorrow [Wednesday]. The investigation is ongoing."

Two men have previously been arrested in connection with the murder. They are also expected in court on Wednesday.

Njomane's charred body was found in the boot of a white Hyundai Accent after firefighters were summoned to extinguish the burning vehicle on Silversands Road.