Violence is getting out of hand in SA

After the alleged murder of a taxi driver in Pretoria on Tuesday, the colleagues of the deceased took to the street to avenge his killing. This is bad for SA.

It is bad, because people have now lost faith in the democratic institutions of government and as a result they end up taking matters in their own hands.

But then, who can blame them? We saw what happened in Johannesburg a few weeks ago and the failure of the SANDF that is deployed to deal with gang violence in Cape Town.

Clearly things are not getting better when it comes to violent crimes in the country.