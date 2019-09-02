Here's how to take your fresh produce to the global market

South Africans who run businesses in the fresh produce sector will be given an opportunity to showcase their products at the Fruit Logistica in Berlin, Germany next year, this opportunity has been made possible by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti).

The department has called on businesses in the fresh produce sector to apply to participate at the Fruit Logistica in 2020.

Fruit Logistica is the world’s largest trade fair with about 3 200 exhibitors and 78 000 trade visitors from across the globe attending every year. The entire spectrum of the fresh fruit and vegetable sector meet there for business and investment opportunities.

The dti will provide successful applicants with exhibition space and booth rental costs, freight-forwarding of displaying materials, air travel assistance up to R17 000 for SMMEs and black-owned enterprises only, and a daily subsistence allowance of R3 000 per day.

According to the Fruit Logistica website, this trade fair gives small and medium-sized companies and organisations from all over the world a platform to realise their full business potential within the international fresh produce trade, and to write their own success story.

The platform also provides a complete picture of the latest innovations, products and services at every link in the international supply chain.

It offers networking and contact opportunities to the key decision-makers in every sector of the industry.

The list of fresh products listed on the Fruit Logistica website includes fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts, dried fruit, fresh convenience products, fresh herbs, sprouts, spices, flowers, plants, organic products, fair trade products and frozen fruits and vegetables.

How to apply

The deadline for the submission of application forms is 5 September 2019, and the event is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 February 2020.

Application forms and guidelines can be accessed on the department’s website www.thedti.gov.za

For enquiries regarding the application process contact Tshepiso Malunga on TMalunga@thedti.gov.za or call 012 394 3284.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.