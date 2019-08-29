ANC Ekurhuleni councillor quits party of 'liars', accuses mayor Mzwandile Masina of failing residents

An ANC ward councillor in Ekurhuleni has resigned from the council and from the party's regional executive committee — accusing mayor Mzwandile Masina and his comrades of failing to deliver on their election promises.

Nkosinathi Shabalala resigned on Wednesday, saying he could "no longer serve in a party that specialises in lies”.

In response, Masina said Shabalala was dragging his name “unnecessarily” and referred further questions to the ANC chief whip in the city, Jongizizwe Dlabathi, who dismissed the disgruntled councillor as “a populist”.

A fuming Shabalala vowed that his mission was to mobilise the community against the ANC when by-elections are held to fill his vacancy.

He would not stand himself, but threatened to “de-campaign” the “dishonest ANC” to ensure that anyone but an ANC candidate was the winner.

According to Shabalala, the Masina-led Ekurhuleni executive had failed to deliver as per ANC manifesto promises of 2016 and he says he is fed up with covering for the party when the community demands answers.