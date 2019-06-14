Ekurhuleni celebrates Youth Month by appointing a young CFO

After its group chief financial officer left three months ago, the City of Ekurhuleni has appointed Kagiso Lerutla to fill the position.

The 33-year-old Lerutla joined the city in 2014 as a divisional head of governance and compliance in the metro's finance department.

He replaces Gugu Malaza who resigned after an investigation into the alleged non-disclosure of information regarding her dismissal from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

"The Ekurhuleni council approved the appointment of Mr Kagiso Lerutla as the City of Ekurhuleni’s new group chief financial officer," said a statement from the city.

"He brings a wealth of experience in public sector finance and fiscal governance having worked at the auditor-general before being employed by the city."