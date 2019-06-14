Ekurhuleni celebrates Youth Month by appointing a young CFO
After its group chief financial officer left three months ago, the City of Ekurhuleni has appointed Kagiso Lerutla to fill the position.
The 33-year-old Lerutla joined the city in 2014 as a divisional head of governance and compliance in the metro's finance department.
He replaces Gugu Malaza who resigned after an investigation into the alleged non-disclosure of information regarding her dismissal from the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).
"The Ekurhuleni council approved the appointment of Mr Kagiso Lerutla as the City of Ekurhuleni’s new group chief financial officer," said a statement from the city.
"He brings a wealth of experience in public sector finance and fiscal governance having worked at the auditor-general before being employed by the city."
Lerutla, a qualified chartered accountant and a member of the South African Institute of Charted Accountants, has a BCompt degree from the University of Limpopo, and a BCom accounting honours degree from the University of Johannesburg.
"He has an essential function in assisting the accounting officer to carry out her financial management responsibilities, in areas ranging from budget preparation to financial reporting and the development and maintenance of internal control policies and procedures. The GCFO plays an integral role in implementing the financial reforms at the direction of the accounting officer with the assistance of appropriately skilled finance staff."
Ekurhuleni executive mayor Mzwandile Masina welcomed the appointment.
“As the country prepares to commemorate the 1976 Soweto uprising on June 16, the appointment of Mr Lerutla as GCFO is a reflection of the City of Ekurhuleni’s commitment to youth development and entrusting young people with great responsibilities. We trust that Mr Lerutla with serve the city diligently,” said Masina.