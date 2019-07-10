Corruption accused mayor Mzwandile Masina: I'm not going to resign

He said there was a smear campaign aimed at forcing him to resign, which he was not prepared to do.

"The local government is the coalface of service delivery, so the stakes are high, and for us (ANC), having lost Joburg and Tshwane, we are confronted with realities. We have business interests, individual interests and the institution we must run, and the combination of those things is what you will see," said Masina.

"When people write WhatsApp messages they think the mayor is going to resign, I am going nowhere. I will stay here until the end of my term and serve the people of this area without hesitation, because this is the work we are supposed to be doing.

"Whether or not there's a smear campaign against me, I am not God, it does not start with me and will not end with me. Everybody thinks that the City of Ekurhuleni is the best city at this point, so we will deal with these sideshows as they come, but we will not be shaken."