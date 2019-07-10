Nothing wrong with Ekurhuleni chemical toilets tender, says Masina

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has dismissed allegations that the city failed to exercise its oversight in a controversial chemical toilets tender.

Briefing the media in Germiston on Wednesday, Masina said the city followed the required procurement process in awarding the tender. He said the tender in question was awarded in June 2016 before the new administration took over. Masina said the city increased its provision of chemical toilets from over 16,000 to over 33,000 over three financial years as demand for the service was high.

He said spending had to increase in order to achieve a target of having five families using one toilet.

"In terms of legislation the city is obliged to provide basic services to residents irrespective of their (financial) status," Masina said.

He added that the toilet tender was not R1.9bn but R872m .

A week ago, Gauteng MEC of human settlement Lebogang Maile wrote to Masina demanding answers after an AmaBhungane report which alleged that the city failed to exercise oversight in the multi-million rand tender. The investigation alleged that the tender had serious lack of municipal oversight that saw some companies allegedly taking advantage of contract loopholes at the expense of the poor.

"There was no corruption in the awarding of the tender," Masina emphasised.

He added that 16 companies were providing the toilets to 600,000 people living in 119 informal settlements in the metro.