City of Ekurhuleni launches ‘Say Yes to Ethics’ campaign

The City of Ekurhuleni has established a dedicated ethics office to institutionalise ethics and oversee the implementation of the city’s integrity framework.

Ekurhuleni believes this is a step in the right direction to bolster a strong ethical culture and zero tolerance for fraud and corruption.

At the centre of this initiative is a clarion call to all employees and suppliers to promote the highest standards of ethical conduct.

The city is also working closely with the Ethics Institute and the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs to improve the skills of ethics officers, assess governance structures and develop ethics strategies to address risks facing the city.

The pursuit of clean corporate governance has been inspired by executive mayor Mzwandile Masina, who has spoken out against all forms of corruption.

“We are continuously looking for ways to improve good governance and quality service delivery in our city. It is our mission to promote active citizenship in the City of Ekurhuleni and this includes members of the public assisting us by reporting incidences of fraud and corruption in government,” the mayor said.

“We call upon the public to report any behaviour suspected to be unlawful and unethical. Speak up! If you see it or hear it, report it. Call the city’s anti-fraud hotline on 0800 102 201 to report fraud and corruption.”

Since the launch of the city's ethics and anti-fraud programme in 2015, there has been heightened awareness of the hotline and an increase in submissions of declarations of financial interest and disclosure of private work.

Accordingly, the city has clamped down on perpetrators through disciplinary processes, swift arrests (in collaboration with the SA Police Service) and the recovery of money.

Warning

Be vigilant and be on the lookout for fraudsters and corrupt individuals. Never give or accept a bribe. The City of Ekurhuleni will never request a fee or cash to give people jobs. It will also not send out unsolicited e-mails or other messages asking people to open a personal bank account, transfer money to officials or ask for facilitation payments. If you see it, report it.

How to report suspected fraud and corruption

To report fraud and corruption anonymously, call the anti-fraud toll-free number 0800 102 201.

For more information, e-mail ethicsinfo@ekurhuleni.gov.za or visit www.ekurhuleni.gov.za.

Say yes to ethics! Stop corruption!

This article was paid for by the City of Ekurhuleni.