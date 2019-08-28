South Africa

Now Busisiwe Mkhwebane turns focus on De Lille

By Zingisa Mvumvu - 28 August 2019 - 11:08
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi/The Sunday Times

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating public works minister Patricia de Lille for alleged nepotism and interference with supply chain processes.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe confirmed that they had received a complaint against De Lille.

The complaint appears to be part of the ongoing fight between De Lille and the department's director-general Sam Vukela.

In the complaint, the anonymous complainant places Vukela at the centre of alleged "victimisation" by De Lille.

The minister yesterday said she was convinced the complainants were corrupt elements in the department that she was dealing with.

She added that she would cooperate with Mkhwebane in her investigation of the complaint.

Judge who ruled against Public Protector falls victim to fake Twitter account

The Office of the Chief Justice has warned the public about a fake Twitter account purported to belong to Gauteng high court Judge Sulet Potterill.
News
3 days ago

"The faceless and nameless people [behind the complaint] are part of the corrupt people that I am dealing with and the SIU (Special Investigating Unit) is investigating," De Lille said.

"I will not be deterred by them. They know that law-enforcement agencies are after them. I will give full cooperation of the allegation they allegedly sent to the public protector."

Vukela has been under fire following a damning public service commission (PSC) report against him, which recommended that he faces the music for his role in the irregular appointment of several senior managers.

The complaint at Mkhwebane's office was lodged the same week that De Lille was meant to share her input with the PSC on their second investigation.

In the complaint, it is alleged that De Lille was "causing stress" to Vukela such that his wife had allegedly left him.

However, Vukela distanced himself from the complaint, saying people who were obsessed with sowing confusion within the department were behind it.

New cabinet may still fail to deliver as long as they follow same system

That diplomatic passport should now be confiscated since her husband is no longer a cabinet minister.
Opinion
2 months ago

"I reject the assertion with the contempt it deserves and I am not interested in furthering the motives of faceless people whose purpose is to promote confusion in the department of public works and infrastructure," he said.

The allegation of nepotism against De Lille for allegedly hiring a Cynthia Jefferys, who is alleged to be her sister, is not rearing its head for the first time.

The ANC's Songezo Mjongile had made the same claims in 2011 when De Lille was contesting for Cape Town mayorship under the Democratic Alliance.

Among other allegations raised in the complaint are that De Lille instructed Vukela to appoint a company that allegedly bankrolled the minister's home. The complainant alleges that the company is "another Bosasa".

"She goes to public works to look for reasons to appoint this company," reads the complaint.

"Just after her appointment, the minister stopped the disposal of land as she and her family were not benefitting, again interfering in procurement."

Same energy used to push me out of office should be used to improve poor people's lives - Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has slammed those who want to see her out of office, imploring them to channel the same energy towards improving ...
News
6 days ago

Masina questions why there is no oversight of judiciary at public protector's roadshow

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina says South Africans need to have a conversation about the judiciary as it's the only arm of state which has a final ...
News
1 week ago

Protector in red is loss in court

Like fighter bulls, courts get mad when they see her in red.
Opinion
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Twitter awash with conspiracy theories about Gavin Watson's death
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X