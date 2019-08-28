Now Busisiwe Mkhwebane turns focus on De Lille

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is investigating public works minister Patricia de Lille for alleged nepotism and interference with supply chain processes.

Mkhwebane's spokesperson Oupa Segalwe confirmed that they had received a complaint against De Lille.

The complaint appears to be part of the ongoing fight between De Lille and the department's director-general Sam Vukela.

In the complaint, the anonymous complainant places Vukela at the centre of alleged "victimisation" by De Lille.

The minister yesterday said she was convinced the complainants were corrupt elements in the department that she was dealing with.

She added that she would cooperate with Mkhwebane in her investigation of the complaint.