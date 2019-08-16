Protector in red is loss in court

The public protector is losing high court cases left, right and centre. Maybe she should avoid red colours when attending her cases. Like fighter bulls, courts get mad when they see her in red. Maybe I am wrong. Lol! - Mr B Diepkloof

Bafana won't rise again

It boggles the mind why soccer supporters still believe that Bafana Bafana will ever arise from their grave after failing so many coaches? Bafana are wasting our money. SA must be the laughing stock of the football world. - Philip

Fake friends mislead Busi

The fake supporters of public protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, think they're doing her a favour. Courts deal with facts, not sentiments. With friends like Julius Malema, Mkhwebane doesn't need enemies. - Pio Mashaba

Varsity no place for pageants

University pageants reflect badly on academic credibility of institutions. Universities should prioritise research, innovation and development. Mediocrity and ignorance are of high importance at black campuses. - Jerry Tsie

Bucs need defender, axe Micho

Orlando Pirates must find a good defender and goalkeeper. In the meantime, Micho must go. - Anon

Loss no shock, check facts

Pirates loss to SuperSport was no shock, genuine soccer fans know that. Check the facts. - Sputla