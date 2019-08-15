Public protector 'national shutdown' poster not ours - ANC

The ANC has distanced itself from a poster doing the rounds on social media calling for a national shutdown of the public protector's office on August 30.

The digital poster has the face of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC logo.

In a statement, ANC spokesman Pule Mabe said the party was not interested in whether the march was real or fake - all it wanted was for its logo and face of its president to be removed.

According to Mabe, the envisaged march to the chapter nine institution's office is "ill-conceived" anyway, and that the person behind it is seeking to isolate Ramaphosa from the leadership "collective" of the governing party.