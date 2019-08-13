Knives out for public protector

Knives are already out for public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in parliament after yet another crushing court defeat this week.

ANC MPs aligned to President Cyril Ramaphosa were preparing to push for Mkhwebane's ouster should the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services decide to institute an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane has come under fire following adverse court findings against her in matters involving public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and the president.

On Thursday, the high court in Pretoria ruled against Mkhwebane's bid to force Ramaphosa to discipline Gordhan over what she found to be irregular payment of an early retirement pension for former SA Revenue Services deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

On Friday, Mkhwebane insisted that Ramaphosa had "an indispensable constitutional obligation to not only support but to also protect the independence, dignity and integrity of the office of the public protector".