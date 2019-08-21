Same energy used to push me out of office should be used to improve poor people's lives - Mkhwebane

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has slammed those who want to see her out of office, imploring them to channel the same energy towards improving poor people's lives.

Mkhwebane was speaking to the media after her roadshow in Tembisa, Ekurhuleni, on Tuesday afternoon.

Mkhwebane has been under pressure with certain sectors of society calling for her removal from office after two of her reports were reviewed and set aside by the courts.

"If we can put our energies with the very same people that want to remove me and work together to help our people, that would go a long way because we shouldn't be just focusing on removing this one person," Mkhwebane said.

"You'll remove me and remove the next one as well but people will remain poor, unemployed and treated unequally."

Parliament’s justice and correctional services committee is expected to consider Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office at the beginning of September.

Mkhwebane said she has been under attack and treated unfairly.

"I am under attack. This is a constitutional institution, I'm doing my work, trying to protect people. It's unfair how I have been treated," Mkhwebane said.