Police say they're closing in on Pietermaritzburg gym owner's killer

KZN police have launched a manhunt after a Pietermaritzburg woman was found dead in her home on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said on Tuesday that police were "hot on the man's heels". The woman owned a popular gym in the city and was known to the suspect.

Zwane said Alexandra Road police received information about a murder in Harrison Road shortly after 8pm on Monday..

"They found a 32-year-old woman who had been strangled. Her vehicle was missing. A case of murder was opened at Alexandra Road police station‚" he said.