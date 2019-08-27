South Africa

Police say they're closing in on Pietermaritzburg gym owner's killer

By Nivashni Nair - 27 August 2019 - 14:34
Image: Elvis Ntombela

KZN police have launched a manhunt after a Pietermaritzburg woman was found dead in her home on Monday night.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane said on Tuesday that police were "hot on the man's heels". The woman owned a popular gym in the city and was known to the suspect.

Zwane said Alexandra Road police received information about a murder in Harrison Road shortly after 8pm on Monday..

"They found a 32-year-old woman who had been strangled. Her vehicle was missing. A case of murder was opened at Alexandra Road police station‚" he said.

Tributes for the mother of one poured in on social media‚ where she was described as a successful businesswoman‚ caring friend and devoted mother.



Source: TMG Digital.

