Babes Wodumo doesn't deserve victim blaming

Do you all remember Reeva Steenkamp? If you don't have a fond memory of her short-lived career you will no doubt have caught the media storm that attempted to reflect her pristine image.

Even with the cloud of an alleged affair between her and rugby player Francois Hougaard hanging over her killer beau Oscar Pistorius, Reeva's victimhood was intact. She was innocent, she did not deserve to die and the ANC Women's League made sure a member was present at court in full uniform.

Unlike sweet, innocent Reeva, a living Babes Wodumo was not afforded that same privilege.

As coined by Nils Christie, an ideal victim is one who fits a certain criteria that justifies why they were abused and Babes Wodumo is far from it.