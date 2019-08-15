Cape Town high court judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe told Rohde on Thursday that he would remain behind bars‚ even though the Supreme Court of Appeal had granted him permission to appeal his conviction and sentence.

In legal papers‚ Rohde asked Salie-Hlophe‚ who presided over his trial‚ to release him on bail as the appeal court might only hear his case in February.

The former Lew Geffen/Sotheby’s CEO said he was bankrupt and wanted to rebuild his life pending the appeal hearing.

Rohde is serving a 20-year sentence for murdering his wife‚ Susan‚ and for defeating the ends of justice by attempting to make her death look like suicide.

He killed Susan at Spier estate‚ Stellenbosch‚ in July 2016 in a room they shared while he attended a work conference. They have three children.

Susan was found dead with a hair-iron cord around her neck behind a locked bathroom door.