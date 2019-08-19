Life in jail for friends and neighbours guilty of Krugersdorp killing 'tsunami'

"Evil" manipulator Cecilia Steyn, teen killer Marcel Steyn and Zak Valentine - who even conspired to murder his wife - were served with multiple terms of life imprisonment on Monday for their four-year killing spree in Krugersdorp.

Cecilia Steyn was served with 13 life terms and Valentine received eight life terms.

Judge Ellem Francis served Marcel Steyn with 15 years' imprisonment for murders committed before she turned 18, and life for the murders committed after her 18th birthday.

Cecilia Steyn, a policeman's wife and mother of two, and insurance broker Zak Valentine, together with Marcel, were part of a group of six people who conspired to kill 11 people between 2012 and 2016 on the West Rand. They had pleaded not guilty but were convicted in June of murder as well as a string of other offences, including robbery and illegal weapons possession.

The other three admitted guilt and were sentenced separately. They are Marcel's brother Le Roux Steyn, jailed for 25 years; Marcel's mother Marinda Steyn, a former schoolteacher, who is serving 11 life terms for the killing spree; and printmaker John Barnard, who was jailed for 20 years.

"The Krugersdorp area was struck by a man-made tsunami and the driving force behind it was accused two [Cecilia Steyn]," Francis said during sentencing on Monday.

The victims were stabbed or strangled.

The murders started after a feud within a church group that aimed to convert satanists to Christianity, with members of the group the early targets. This morphed into killings for financial gain.