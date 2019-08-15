South Africa

MEC Lesufi to launch another specialisation school in Soweto

By Yoliswa Sobuwa - 15 August 2019 - 11:22
The Pace Commerce and Entrepreneurship School
Image: Panyaza Lesufi/Twitter

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will launch another school of specialisation with a focus on finance, hospitality and tourism.

The Pace Commerce and Entrepreneurship School, situated in Jabulani, Soweto, is the 35th school which have been transitioned to address skills shortage to meet the economic demands of Gauteng.

Speaking to dignitaries and pupils who attended the event on Thursday, Lesufi said the school is joining many other schools that have been launched so that they can change the face of education, in particular to township schools.

"Our commitment is to change the wrongs of the past so that our children can get educated to employ individuals and be employed. We are tired of producing learners who don't know what to do after finishing matric. We say we can't wait for them to go to university to plant a seed that will make them survive in life," Lesufi said.

Absa Bank, which is partnering with the department, donated R500,000 to the school.

