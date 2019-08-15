Gauteng police boss appeals for calm after the looting of foreigners' shops in Soweto

Gauteng police have called for calm in Soweto following widespread looting that engulfed several townships on Wednesday night.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela urged communities to refrain from taking matters into their own hands. Countless foreign-owned shops were plundered in several townships.

Community members said this was in reaction to foreign nationals attacking police officers in Johannesburg’s CBD over two weeks ago.

Police were embarrassed by foreign traders in Johannesburg two weeks ago, who forced them to beat a hasty retreat under a rain of stones as they attempted to force their way into some buildings believed to be used to store counterfeit goods.

But last week, they reclaimed control of the Johannesburg CBD through operation “Okae Molao”, which saw seven assault rifles, three pistols and millions of rands worth of counterfeit goods being confiscated by the police in the inner city.