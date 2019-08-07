Grave-in-shack accused may have slain more

The man who allegedly killed his lover and buried her body in a shallow grave in his shack could be having more murder cases, according to his friend.

Samuel Sibeko, 28, of Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg, appeared briefly yesterday in Protea magistrate's court, Soweto, on charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

He told the court that he was previously sentenced to six months for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

But there could be more crimes by Sibeko, including murder, according to his friend Sifiso Khumalo, who said he felt deceived by Sibeko because they spent time in the shack since the woman's disappearance.

"We hung out together and I never suspected that she was dead. I asked him where she was and he said she went home," Khumalo told Sowetan at the court yesterday.